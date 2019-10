DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is discontinuing their discounted fares for senior passengers, according to their website.

The Dallas-based company currently still offers senior fares for those 65 and older. Senior fares will be valid through May 15, 2020 but must be purchased before December 11.

Southwest said on their website that they are committed to providing “friendly, reliable service” and low fares and that customers will, “still get that with our other fare features.”