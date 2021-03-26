SpaceX conducts static fire test of SN11 rocket ahead of expected launch Friday

A SpaceX prototype is seen on Nov. 30, 2020, ready to launch from the company’s private facility near Boca Chica Beach, Texas. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX is expected to conduct a high-altitude test of SN11 on Friday.

Early morning, static fire test was conducted and may attempt to launch the stainless steel booster later from the company’s Boca Chica facility.

The last high-altitude test, wrapped with a successful landing. However, the prototype later exploded due to a suspected gas leak, according to reports.

This will be the fourth suborbital flight test from the Rio Grande Valley facility.

Elon Musk has said he is looking into creating a city, which would incorporate Boca Chica Village.

Other high-altitude flight tests have also taken place, but have had fiery endings.

Friday’s test is expected to take place close to noon.

The launch will be streamed in this article.