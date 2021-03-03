SpaceX Starship SN10 expected to launch in Boca Chica on Wednesday

The sand dunes of Boca Chica Beach, Texas, are seen in November 2020 just blocks from SpaceX’s private launch facility. A launch set for Jan. 29, 2021, was scratched by the Federal Aviation Administration due to “safety concerns,” an FAA spokeswoman told Border Report. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX Starship SN10 is expected to launch in Boca Chica on Wednesday, March 3.

This is the third suborbital flight test of a Starship prototype from SpaceX’s site in the Rio Grande Valley, according to their website.

The launch comes after Elon Musk’s interest in incorporating Boca Chica Village into the city of Starbase, Texas.

The flight was expected to take place Tuesday, March 1, with Boca Chica residents getting the standard evacuation notice the previous night.

The latest test ended with SN9 exploding upon landing on February 12, when it failed to land at SpaceX’s launchpad.

SN8 high-altitude flight test in December 2020 saw the same ending.

SpaceX has not given any indication as to what time the launch on Wednesday will take place.

The SN10 high altitude test will be streamed in this article.