Special quilts to give hope to mass shooting victims in Midland-Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — They’re a labor of love and meant to give hope to those affected by the tragedy of last year’s mass shooting.

Special quilts were blessed on Friday by Pastor Tom Long at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Midland.

The Midland Quilters Guild made about 60 of them in the last few months.

The quilts were made from blocks donated by people from all over the Permian Basin and even as far away as El Paso.

“We know that they’re a comfort, we know that they’re healing and so that’s what we wanted to do, provide that comfort, that healing,” said Rachel Garibay, Midland Quilters Guild President.

“They’re representative of all the love that is stitched in every quilt. Then those families that will receive it, perhaps will be blessed and warmed and realize that the community loves them, they have not been forgotten, said Tom Long, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Pastor.

A lot of thought was put into these beautiful quilts. In fact, the pattern is called the friendship star.

It represents the friendship they wish to foster in our communities.

(Information from YourBasin.com)