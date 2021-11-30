Spectacular Lone Star NYE fireworks back to welcome 2022

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – As we prepare to welcome 2022, you can expect to see the most spectacular fireworks show in the Central time zone as part of your New Year’s Eve celebration!

Nexstar Inc. will once again team with KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, to broadcast a New Year’s Eve special, “Lone Star NYE 2022.”

The New Year’s Eve program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.

“Lone Star NYE 2022” will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

The main event of the broadcast will be the remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show that will illuminate the Dallas city skyline. The show includes breath-taking panoramic fireworks with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

The show will also include musical performances by one of the top acts in music. Check back soon for an official announcement!