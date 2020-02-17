Spokesman: Texas refinery fire under control, no injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A city spokesman says a fire at a Citgo refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, is under control and air-quality monitoring suggests it is safe for residents to leave their homes.

City spokesman Dale Stephán says the fire started Monday morning when a line that burns natural gas ruptured.

He says the fire is not considered a deadly threat to residents and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Citgo official hasn’t returned messages seeking comment. Stephán says the fire forced the closure of Interstate 37 in the south Texas city, but that has since reopened.

