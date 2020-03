SPUR, Texas– The Spur Police Department is seeking the public’s help on Tuesday in locating an individual with an active warrant for theft, according to a Spur PD statement on Facebook.

Peña was last spotted in Spur Tuesday near the Spur Coop wearing a black hoodie and camouflage pants, according to police.

If anyone sees Peña or may know his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Dickens County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (806) 623-5533.