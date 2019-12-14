Stamford, Texas teenagers save cancer patient trapped inside burning vehicle

STAMFORD, Texas – Three teenagers from Stamford, Texas are recognized heroes after they rescued a man who was trapped inside a burning vehicle.

Brett Patterson, Luke Thane, and Keith Richards were coming home from Abilene in late November when they saw a car engulfed in flames on the road.

They stopped their car and then realized there was a person trapped inside.

They called 911, and pulled a man out of the burning vehicle with the help of another person who also stopped.

The man who was trapped inside the car was on his way home from his cancer treatment when his car caught fire.

Minutes later, the car exploded.

According to Brett Patterson, the explosion set the other side of the road on fire as well.

Aside from the man with third-degree burns on his leg. No one else was injured.

The three teenagers have set up a GoFundMe account for the man they saved, hoping they’ll raise enough funds to help him with his expenses. Click HERE to donate.

(Original story from BigCountryHomepage.com)