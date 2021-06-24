Starr Co. man shot while in bed, stray bullet possibly came from Mexico

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO)— The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a man who was possibly hit with a stray bullet from a gun battle in Mexico.

According to a social media post, the 80-year-old man was in bed when he was hit.

“The bullet possibly came from a reported gun battle on Mexican side of the border,” said the social media post.

The man was in stable condition at a McAllen hospital.