State Fair of Texas announces livestock market shows still being held in 2020

DALLAS (KXAN) — Although the 2020 State Fair of Texas was canceled earlier this month, event organizers are moving forward with revised plans for its livestock market show this year.

In a release sent Friday, the State Fair said the schedule will include shows it feels staff can hold safely.

“Although the 2020 State Fair of Texas is canceled due to the current landscape related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fair is committed to offering youth livestock participation opportunities in a safe environment for our exhibitors and staff, to carry-on our nonprofit mission of promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement.” STATE FAIR OF TEXAS PUBLIC RELATIONS

The reworked 2020 livestock market show schedule will be spread out over 10 days, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 2 in Fair Park. The annual Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction will closeout the event on the last day.

This year’s youth livestock market show categories are as followed:

Market steers

Market barrows

Market lambs

Market goats

Market broilers

The State Fair said some things could still change if any health orders are implemented by local, state or federal officials. Updates will be posted to BigTex.com/COVID.

For more information on the shows, you can visit the State Fair website.

(Information from KXAN.com)