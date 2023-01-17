Update (2:50 p.m.)

Officials with the City of Borger said that Highway 136 from Borger to Stinnett remains closed. Officials provided a detour for individuals who need to get to Stinnett, using FM 1319 and FM 687.

Officials said there was no word on when SH 136 will be reopened.

Courtesy Jimmie White Courtesy Jimmie White Courtesy Jimmie White

Update: (2:23 p.m.)

The Phillips 66 Borger Complex released another update on the Tuesday morning fire that injured multiple people and closed down SH 136, according to officials with the City of Borger and Hutchinson County.

Officials with the Borger Complex said that the fire, which began at around 10:15 a.m., has been extinguished and all personnel have been accounted for. As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said that six people were hospitalized in relation to the incident.

Update: (11:15 a.m.)

Officials with the City of Borger and Hutchinson County OEM released a statement from the Phillips 66 Borger Complex regarding the Tuesday morning ongoing incident that has closed SH 136.

According to the update, a fire occurred at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the area. Emergency responders and the Borger Fire Department were notified and are actively working to respond to the fire.

“As of now, the fire is still active and personnel are working to stabilize the situation,” said officials, “All personnel on site have been accounted for and three injured individuals are receiving appropriate medical attention.”

According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District, the closure on SH 136 was reported to be north of the roundabout in Borger to Stinnett.

Original Story:

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials from the City of Borger, as well as the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, State Highway 136 is currently closed between Borger and Stinnett after a “major incident.”

Officials advised that the incident occurred at the Johnson Tank Farm, and asked drivers to find alternate routes through the area.

“Please give all emergency workers room to do their job and keep your distance from this area for (your) own safety,” said the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office on social media.