State of New Mexico offering $100 for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine this week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) — The state announced it will pay New Mexicans to get their vaccine between Monday and Thursday so it can try to reach its goal for reopening the state.

On Sunday, the Department of Health announced it will give out $100 for completing their vaccination series or by getting a single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination this Monday through Thursday.

“We’re pulling out the stops. Obviously, offering a hundred bucks we are pretty confident it’s going to boost our numbers. It’s really hard to predict how much,” says Matthew Bieber from the New Mexico Department of Health.

Saturday, the state said about 41,000 more New Mexicans need to be fully vaccinated by June 17. That’s how we’d get 60% of New Mexico vaccinated so the state can reopen by July 1. “We’ll open up the economy, we’ll graduate from the red, green, turquoise system,” adds Bieber.

The state is currently administering an average of about 19,000 second doses per week, and about 2,000 of the J&J shot. This new cash incentive comes in addition to the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes.

Health officials say there’s enough vaccine supply to reach its goal. A list of locations offering the $100 is available online.

(Information from KRQE.com)