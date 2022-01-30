AUSTIN, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The Texas Military Department said it is addressing issues with the Texas National Guardsmen deployed along Texas’ southern border as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

Last week, TMD issued a statement addressing reports of payment issues, poor living conditions, and a report from the Army Times, detailing four deaths among guardsmen at the end of last year.

This week, Brig. Gen. Monie Ulis, Commander of Operation Lone Star, said 81% of those payment issues are now resolved.

“We’ve added additional manpower to our 24/7 hotline, that would also involve case management. We also deployed our tiger teams down into where the soldiers are actually living and working to address pay problems,” Ulis added.

“We did deploy large scale a number of individuals in support of Operation Lonestar, we did have a new pay system that was really geared towards short term, state active duty missions. Our number one job is to ensure that every soldier receives every dime that they have worked for, and that and that is what we’re working toward,” Ulis said.

Guardsmen have also reported poor living conditions. Two soldiers currently deployed on the mission agreed to speak with Nexstar on the record, with the condition that their identities be concealed.

“I want to know why it’s such a hassle to get basic gear down here, payment, adequate housing,” one guardsman said.

Ulis said cold weather equipment has been distributed in the past week to those who still didn’t have any, and explained the trailers soldiers are living in are standard.

They’re the same trailers used in response to hurricanes, and other natural disasters, fitting 18, 30 or 36 soldiers in each. The trailers are bunk-bed style, are heated, and have electricity.

Ulis said they were necessary to be able to meet the amount of troops being deployed so rapidly.

“We had to do that in order to be able to actually deploy the numbers that we needed to, there was not enough hotels in order to be able to place them in,” he said.

In addition to the trailers, there is also a gym, laundry services, a dining hall, a game room and a rec room with internet access.

But the length of the mission is much longer than previous natural disaster deployments.

“We are in 18-wheeler trailers that are meant for about a week or two at the most their emergency disaster trailers. We’ve been in here for months,” a guardsman told Nexstar.

Beginning in February, Ulis said improvements to living quarters are on the way. The base camp in South Laredo will be the first to see improvements.

“We are now transitioning to dorm-style living and the dorm-style living will be four-man rooms,” Ulis explained.

The length of the mission is also weighing on some Texas guardsmen, due to leaving their civilian jobs behind.

“We’re short-term response. I’m a nurse, a registered nurse, I haven’t been back to my job and six months,” the same guardsman told Nexstar.

Commander Ulis said TMD processes end-of-mission and hardship requests on a case-by-case basis, and have granted 75% of those hardship requests so far.

“Oftentimes, we don’t get to choose when or where we deploy. That’s just part of the commitment,” Ulis said.

“They signed up to join a reserve component of the army. If they wanted to be active duty full time, that’s what they would have signed up for,” the other anonymous guardsman told Nexstar, stating his colleagues are frustrated with the length of the mission, along with the payment and morale issues.

“The general consensus here is while things are improving, they’re only reacting because of the negative publicity they’re getting,” he added.

He said morale is low, due to the guardsmen’s role in the mission.

“There’s nothing productive we’re really doing here. We are not apprehending anybody here,” he said.

In addition to building a total of 60 miles of fencing along the border, 10 of which are complete so far, the main task for these soldiers is to deter migrants from crossing.

“We do have service members occupying security positions. They occupy those as a way of providing a deterrent,” Ulis said, explaining those positions are determined by DPS and Border Patrol.

The Texas National Guardsmen do not have the authority to physically stop and detain any migrants, or make any arrests, but if migrants surrender to them, they call DPS and CBP to detain them.

“It’s quite frequent. They’ll come and then I mean, they’re not looking to fight,” a guardsman said Wednesday. TMD requested that guardsman’s name be withheld for security purposes.

Guardsmen also communicate any activity they see with DPS and Border Patrol, so the agencies can respond accordingly.

Other guardsmen have had to help rescue migrants making the trek across the river.

“Actually here at this point, there was a family group coming across the river and they had a small one-month-year-old, and they couldn’t carry her anymore. They were exhausted, they were drowning, I had to jump down into the, into the river grab the baby out,” another guardsman, whose identity is withheld for security, said Wednesday.

With no end date set by the governor yet, TMD says it will continue addressing any issues that arise as the mission proceeds.

“We will fix the pay issues, we’re transitioning to the new lodging. And we will continue to make improvements in order to ensure that those soldiers and families are taken care of,” Ulis said.

FBI raid on Cuellar home emboldens campaign challengers from both parties

Nine term Congressman Henry Cuellar is facing a new challenge as he seeks re-election: the fallout from an FBI raid on his Laredo home.

The Texas Democrat has denied any wrongdoing. The raid was part of an FBI investigation into alleged ties between a U.S. businessman and the country of Azerbaijan. Cuellar has not been directly linked to the investigation.

The raid comes just weeks before the primary elections in Texas. Cuellar faces a strong challenge in the Democratic primary from progressive candidate Jessica Cisneros. In the 2020 primary, Cisneros won more than 48-percent of the vote in the race against Cuellar.

“Texas’s 28th Congressional District is very unique in that it’s a conservative-leaning district; however, you have a Democrat representing the district,” explained Julia Manchester, a reporter for The Hill.

Manchester pointed out that Cuellar has taken heat from Democrats for being too conservative. His anti-abortion position has led some progressive groups to endorse Cisneros in the primary. The FBI raid could add fuel to Democrats campaigning to defeat Cuellar.

“Progressives and allies of Cisneros would say that, look, this proves our point about Cuellar, that he’s too cozy with special interests, that he has been in Washington for far too long,” Manchester said. She added that the challenge is also coming from the other side of the political spectrum.

“Republicans have said that it’s always been difficult to beat Cuellar in the district because he’s already so conservative,” Manchester explained. The raid could boost GOP chances, regardless of whether Cuellar wins the primary.

“Republicans say now, look, we… potentially will run against someone who is a nine-term incumbent whose house has been raided by the FBI, or, as they say, a socialist, someone who is way too far to the left,” Manchester said.

“So, they say it’s a win-win situation for them.”

State hospital staffing ‘emergency’ looms as record 2,100 wait in jail for treatment

State mental hospitals are struggling with low staffing, causing hundreds of beds to sit unused and backlogging over 2,100 mentally ill people – a record high – in county jails across Texas for months as they wait for competency restoration treatment, according to records and discussion at a Wednesday meeting of the Joint Committee on Access and Forensic Services.

“We need an emergency action plan to address this,” said committee member Jim Allison, general counsel for the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas. Allison said the state should consider calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to bring in the National Guard to assist.

People on the waitlist typically have been arrested and found incompetent to stand trial. They are ordered by a court to receive mental health restoration in a state hospital before they can proceed with their case.

“This system is going to break soon because counties are not going to be able to find enough employees,” said newly selected committee chairman Dennis Wilson, a representative of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas and former Limestone County Sheriff. “We understand the problems you are having at the state level, but, please, drop down to our level and see the problems we are dealing with. It is heartbreaking.”

Nearly a third of all funded state hospital beds – 731 of 2,241 – are now offline and cannot be used because of staffing shortages and issues related to the pandemic, according to JCAFS, which oversees the waitlist and serves as an advisory committee for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Scott Schalchlin, an HHSC deputy executive commissioner, said the agency did a recent “media blitz” to publicize $5,000 hiring bonuses for certain state hospital positions. More staff would open more beds and improve the situation, but hiring has slowed.

“Prior to the pandemic, we were getting about 15,000 applications a month. We now get about 6,000,” Schalchlin said. “There are just not that many people out looking for employment or looking at us for employment.”

Aside from the staffing crisis, the advisory committee released new waitlist data that includes, for the first time, a basic breakdown of race and ethnicity.

That data shows Black people are stuck on the maximum-security waitlist longer, on average, than white and Hispanic people. The data also shows white people wait the shortest amount of time of all races and ethnicities for both maximum and non-maximum security state hospital beds.

“The new data really highlights the value of disaggregating data by race and ethnicity so that we can have a clearer understanding of what is going on,” said mental health and criminal justice expert Lynda Frost. “We know there are significant racial and ethnic disparities through the criminal legal system. It’s disappointing – but not surprising – to see disparities showing up in the wait times in addition to so many other points in the process.

Though the data shows Black people are waiting longer, it doesn’t explain why. Answering the whys would require more questions. Is there bias in assigning beds, or is this a consequence of over-charging a disproportionate number of people of color, asked Frost, who is an attorney and former assistant director of the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health, a University of Texas foundation that works to improve mental health in the state.

“We are stunned and deeply disturbed by these data. The fact that Black community members with disabilities are being forced to wait, on average, more than 100 days longer than their white counterparts for certain state hospital beds is a damning indictment of the structural racism baked into every aspect of Texas’ public health, forensic, and criminal legal systems,” said Krishnaveni Gundu, co-founder and executive director of the Texas Jail Project.

The disparity mirrors racism in the criminal justice system and the way Black people with disabilities are arrested and jailed, Gundu said.

“These data points are begging state policy makers to urgently respond with a clear action plan to address the racial inequities in our legal and mental health systems,” she added.

KXAN’s investigation of the waitlist data found race and ethnicity information are likely recorded incorrectly by law enforcement agencies and courts, which are where HHSC and JCAFS get their records. In particular, we found dozens of waitlisted individuals in Texas’ largest counties were recorded as white despite having common Hispanic first and last names. We also found varying methods for recording ethnicity between counties. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, for example, said it does not record ethnicity.

The Wednesday committee meeting was the first since KXAN published an investigation in December that spotlighted shortfalls in how the state collects information of people on the waitlist. That investigation found the committee had not previously tracked the race or ethnicity of people on the waitlist. The committee and HHSC also do not track important socioeconomic factors that can impact mental health treatment outcomes, like if a person on the waitlist is indigent or experienced homelessness. We also discovered at least a dozen people died while on the waitlist since 2015 in Texas’ largest counties, but HHSC does not track or record those deaths.

In October, former JCAFS committee chairman Stephen Glazier told KXAN his group would look at addressing data collection issues found by KXAN, including tracking deaths and socioeconomic factors on the waitlist.

It is not clear what work has been done on those topics. An HHSC spokesperson said the agency has not received any request from the committee to begin trying to collect information that would shed light on whether people on the waitlist were homeless.

KXAN’s investigation found 44% of the people on the waitlist in Travis County from January 2018 through August 2021 had experienced homelessness prior to being arrested.

State officials still are not tracking the number of people that die while on the waitlist. It is not clear if those deaths will ever be officially tallied. HHSC spokesperson Christine Mann said the people on the waitlist are not “in the care” of the agency. HHSC receives limited information on those people and depends on courts and law enforcement to provide “reasons or factors why individuals are removed” from the waitlist, she said in an email.

Wilson said recording those deaths would likely need to be done by HHSC, and it would require more paperwork by a local sheriff to respond to an agency’s request.

“It could come down as a legislative issue. It could come down as a legislative mandate,” Wilson said.

The story is part of the KXAN investigation, “Mental Competency Consequences,” a project supported by the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

‘I wanted to give him a voice’ – Mom of crash victim calls on Texas DMV to fix paper license plate problems

Tawny Solbrig wept moments after telling the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles it not only failed the state but also her son, who was killed in a crash with a driver with temporary tags.

“He was funny,” she said of her late son. “He was a six-four gentle giant.”

The New Braunfels mother says her son, Terrin, was 18 when he died in 2020. The other driver involved in the collision was in the center lane when he collided head-on with Terrin, Solbrig said, adding he was never charged with a crime. She says he never should have been on the road.

“This accident would have never happened if the other driver did not obtain illegal paper tags through your failed system,” she told the board during an emergency meeting Thursday.

A month after a series of KXAN investigations revealed crooks are infiltrating the TxDMV’s system, often using stolen identities, to obtain car dealership licenses allowing them to fraudulently produce and sell real temporary tags all over the US, the state is now cracking down.

Tawny Solbrig holds a photo of her son, Terrin, who was killed in a car crash in 2020. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Terrin Solbrig (Courtesy Tawny Solbrig)

Tawny Solbrig speaks at the TxDMV board meeting (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Sgt. Jose Escribano speaks at the TxDMV board meeting (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

The TxDMV held an emergency board meeting to address the state’s paper license problem (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

It is a problem that has been ongoing, and complained about by law enforcement, for years. KXAN first began investigating back in 2017.

“My staff are committed to working with law enforcement in every we can,” said TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster. “To end this illegal activity.”

To stop criminals from using stolen IDs to obtain licenses, the board voted unanimously to limit the number of paper plates dealers can issue in a year. For franchises, it’s double their projected sales. Used car dealers are capped at 900 a year.

The board also voted unanimously to “immediately” cut off access to its temporary tag system for any dealers suspected of fraud.

“Matt you, you exposing it,” said Sgt. Jose Escribano with Travis County Constable Pct. 3, to KXAN investigator Matt Grant, “if it wasn’t for that, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, we wouldn’t be here.”

Escribano has been leading the charge to stop the state’s paper plate problem.

“Do you think the changes announced today will actually help and make a difference?,” Grant asked.

“I think that the change, as far as them being able to cut it off,” he said, “yes.”

Escribano wants a robust fingerprint check for all non-franchise car dealership applicants. The board punted on making a final decision on what that would look like, asking staff to quickly study the issue. It could take “several months,” a spokesperson said, before it comes back to the board for a final vote.

The board also pledged more cooperation with law enforcement and discussed appointing a liaison to be a direct point of contact.

For Solbrig, the changes come two years too late.

“It’s because of our son that we’re here,” said Solbrig, tearing up. “I wanted to give him a voice.”