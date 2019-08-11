State of Texas: El Paso shooting sparks new search for solutions

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Here’s what you’ll see on this week’s “State of Texas.”

After the mass shooting last week in El Paso, federal, state and local officials all paid visits to the city.

Gov. Abbott called the shooting that killed 22 people an act of “domestic terrorism” by a “white supremacist” and vowed to take steps to address hate and racism in the state.

The Governor also announced a series of round tables, similar to the response from the Santa Fe shooting. With mounting pressure to respond, the governor says he wants to work toward a way to identify potential shooters while still protecting the Second Amendment.

The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dennis Bonnen also finds himself in hot water.

A conservative activist recorded a meeting where Bonnen allegedly turned his back on his own promise not to campaign against incumbent House members.

Now, Bonnen faces a lawsuit and a possible House investigation. We get some insight into what’s on the tape and why it’s having a big impact at the Capitol.

A Texas House Democrat is also facing new trouble. Our in-depth report looks at how this state lawmaker was disbarred, put behind bars, and is still serving in the Texas House of Representatives.

(Information from KXAN.com)