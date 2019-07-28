State of Texas: In-Depth (7/28/19)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Here’s what you’ll see on this week’s “State of Texas.”

The Trump administration is proposing new rules to qualify for the federal government’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or food stamps.

The new rule would drop the qualifying family income from $42 thousand to $34 thousand, while dropping asset qualifications as well.

A new challenger entered the crowded U.S. Senate race in Texas this week, and a familiar face is challenging an Austin Congressman for his seat.

We also take a look at the Trump administration’s plans to expand oil drilling in the gulf and why some lawmakers are worried the government didn’t learn it’s lesson after the first oil spill.

Also an in-depth look at the changes Texas lawmakers made to health care in Texas during the last legislative session. We sat down with the president of the Texas Medical Association to discuss.

And we take you to the front lines of our southern border, showing you how bridge-running asylum seekers are slowing traffic as some of our biggest port cities.

