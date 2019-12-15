State of Texas: Texans highlight divisions in impeachment debate

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – As the House Judiciary Committee drafted articles of impeachment against President Trump, some Texans found themselves in the heat of the debate.

Five Texans serve on the committee. They split along party lines, foreshadowing the battle to come as the full House prepares to decide whether to impeach the President.

“I believe he should be impeached,” said Democrat Lloyd Doggett. “It’s not really a who-done-it. He’s admitted what he did. It’s been confirmed by a number of other individuals.”

Most of the members of the Texas congressional delegation are Republicans and opposed to impeachment. They say they’re on the same page as the people who elected them.

“This is a political exercise. It’s being done for political theater,” Rep. Chip Roy said of the impeachment proceedings. Roy believes the final decision will fall mostly along party lines.

“I’m hopeful that some of the Democrats that are starting to take heat back home for wasting the time of the American people might see the light and do the right thing,” Roy said.

Some Texas Democrats might not support impeachment. The decision could be particularly tough for incumbents like Colin Allred and Lizzie Panill Fletcher. Both won narrow victories in 2018 for seats previously held by Republicans.

Allred said Friday that he is committed to voting yes on impeachment. Fletcher said she has not yet made up her mind. House lawmakers could vote on impeachment as soon as this week.

(Information from KXAN.com)