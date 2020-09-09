State officials warn City of Brownsville that its restaurant capacity limit is unlawful

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Brownsville’s attempt to limit restaurant capacity to no more than 25 percent has been ruled invalid by state officials.

In a letter addressed to Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez, officials with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advised the city that its limitation contradicts Governor Greg Abbott’s orders.

According to the letter, Executive Order GA-28 allows restaurants to open at up to 50 percent capacity, as opposed to the city’s limitation of 25 percent.

The attorney general’s office stressed that it is up to restaurants, not local governments, to decide their capacity under the 50 percent rule.

“The City of Brownsville’s order clearly conflicts with Governor Abbott’s order. It is imperative that we remain consistent in our application of limitations, and that the restaurants operating within the state’s limitations are allowed to do so,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The city should immediately review and revise this unlawful order.”

(Information from ValleyCentral.com)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains