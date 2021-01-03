State Preservation Board to reopen Texas Capitol on Monday, with precautions

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the State Preservation Board:

In preparation for session the Capitol will reopen to the public on Monday, January 4, 2021. The 87th Legislative Session will begin at 12 noon, Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The agency looks forward to welcoming the public back to the Capitol.

The agency has the responsibility to provide a safe environment when persons are on the grounds and in the public areas of the building. This includes implementing best practices for preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic. To facilitate public participation the agency establishes the following access requirements to public areas:

Building Public Hours:

9AM – 6PM, Monday – Friday

Closed Saturday and Sunday for building cleaning

Public Health Precautions:

The public may only enter via the north door of the Capitol.

COVID-19 testing is highly recommended and easily accessible on the north plaza at no expense. No personal data will be collected.

At this time, a mask worn over the mouth and nose is required at all times inside the building.

Public visitor capacity limits will be observed and social distancing required in all public areas at all times.

All deliveries must be left at the loading dock. No delivery personnel are allowed beyond the loading dock or to enter through the public entrance.

No public tours or groups or sponsored event space will be available.

The House and Senate will manage public access to their offices and assemblies once convened and rules are adopted. Visitors are encouraged to check with members’ offices for specific guidelines.

About the State Preservation Board

Established by the 68th Legislature in 1983, the State Preservation Board preserves and maintains the Texas Capitol, the Capitol Extension, the Texas Governor’s Mansion, the 1857 General Land Office Building, the Texas State Cemetery, and operates the Bullock Texas State History Museum for the benefit of the citizens of Texas.



For more information: Chris Currens | 512-463-6271 | Christopher.Currens@tspb.texas.gov

(News release from the State Preservation Board)