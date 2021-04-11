State reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

State & Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GraphicsBank)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State health officials have reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths for the day.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,725 new cases Sunday, plus 47 previously unreported cases.

Of the 3 million-plus cases for the pandemic in Texas, an estimated 65,106 are active.

Johns Hopkins University data show an average of 3,362 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

Per capita rates of new cases being reported show 29 of the top 30 are in West Texas counties.

Meantime, 31.5% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 19% have been fully vaccinated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) with updates on its impact and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar