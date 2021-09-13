State resources activated in south Texas ahead of potential flooding from tropical system forming in Gulf

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Various state resources are on standby in south Texas due to flooding concerns related to the tropical system developing in the Gulf.

Gov. Greg Abbott activated organizations along the Gulf Coast this weekend, from Beaumont to the Rio Grande Valley, in anticipation of potential flooding.

“We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe,” the Governor said.

“I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding,” he added.

Swift water rescue boat squads from the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service and game warden boat teams with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department have been activated along the coast.

Additionally, the Texas Military Department’s ground transportation platoons and Texas Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages from the Department of State Health Services are now active.

Other resources, such as the Texas A&M forest Service, Texas Department of Transportation and Texas DPS, have been told they may be needed if the threat to Texas becomes greater.