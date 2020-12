State resources set on standby ahead of significant winter weather, flash flood threats across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The following is a news release from the office of Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Greg Abbott today placed numerous resources on standby ahead of significant winter weather and potential flash flooding that is expected to impact Texas. As the storm system moves across the state Wednesday and Thursday, West Texas is anticipated to receive heavy snowfall and a wintry mix of precipitation, while central and eastern portions of the state will see severe storms with the potential to produce flash flooding and river flooding.

“As winter weather and heavy rain make their way across the our state, I urge Texans to be cautious of changing weather conditions and take proactive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Governor Abbott. “The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to prepare for these storms, and we will continue to provide the resources needed to keep our communities safe.”

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has rostered the following state resources to support both winter and severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Two): 4 boat squads; 1 Type III Urban Search And Rescue package

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boats and Teams to support Water Rescue Operations as well as 4 wheel drive vehicles and personnel to support winter weather response operations for stranded motorists.

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT): High Profile Vehicles and winter weather preparation/response equipment and crews

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Public Utility Commission: Utility Outage monitoring and reporting.

Additionally, TxDOT has begun treating roadways across West Texas ahead of winter weather.