State rests their case in capital murder trial of former CHRISTUS nurse

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The state rested their case Wednesday in the William Davis capital murder trial. The defense is expected to argue their side on Monday.

Davis is on trial for multiple charges of murder after being accused of killing patients by intentionally blowing air in their arterial lines while working at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

Four patients were killed and several others were severely injured. This lead to Davis’ arrest in 2018 following an investigation done by the Tyler Police Department and the hospital. Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam has said he will pursue the death penalty if Davis is convicted.

