Statewide average gas price hit $2.00 mark Saturday, first time since mid-March

LUBBOCK, Texas — After holding below the $2.00 mark since mid-March, the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel ended it’s sub-$2.00 stretch on Saturday, according to data from AAA Texas.

The average pump price in Texas was reported at $2.000 on Saturday and was trending upward.

A significant drop in demand as a result of COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes has been the primary cause for the decline in gas prices since March, according to industry analysts.

However, crude oil prices have been on the rise over the last few weeks, which has in turn increased prices at the pump.

AAA Texas data indicated the sub-$2.00 stretch lasted 301 days.

Texas drivers, however, were paying the second lowest gas prices on average in the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.309 on Saturday and was trending downward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.946 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.92 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.74 a gallon in Lubbock.