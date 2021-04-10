Statewide pump price average drops slightly as supply increases, demand holds steady

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average dipped slightly for the third week in a row, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“Retail fuel prices have been practically unchanged since last week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “This, as demand for gasoline remained steady week-to-week.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.582 on Saturday and was trending downward.

Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices in the country this week.

AAA Texas said regional supplies grew marginally. Refinery utilization also stayed the same week-to-week.



Prices may continue to drop slowly if this pattern continues, especially as crude oil prices also remain practically flat.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.865 on Saturday and was trending downward.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was $2.634 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.60 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.41 a gallon in Lubbock.