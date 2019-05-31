Stepmom set 5-year-old girl on fire to punish her for yelling, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy of WFLA.com)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (WFLA) - A Texas stepmother is accused of dousing a 5-year-old's face with rubbing alcohol and using a lighter to set it on fire as punishment for yelling, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The extent of the girl's injuries was not disclosed, but she is said to be recovering.

Dalia Jimenez, 20, was arrested Wednesday for felony injury to a child. She bonded out of jail Thursday night.

On May 13, Grand Prairie police responded to a report of a child that had been burned.

Jimenez told investigators the child was burned by accident while lighting a candle, but detectives found inconsistencies in her story. She later confessed to pouring alcohol on the child's face and using a lighter to set it on fire to punish the girl for yelling.

The child's father was not at home at the time of the incident and is not considered a suspect, police said.

Child Protective Services removed the girl and her younger sibling from the home. They are now in the care of other family members.