NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An employee at a New Mexico country store was shot and killed Wednesday morning. It happened while Laura McCormick was working at the Weed Store southeast of Cloudcroft in the Lincoln National Forest.

The staff of the nearby Mayhill Country Store told News 13 that a man appeared to go inside to pay for gas before shooting and killing McCormick. The local dispatch authority posted that the suspect has been captured but the Otero County Sheriff’s Office said they are not releasing any other details at this time.