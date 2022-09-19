EL PASO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas, a Stratford man living in El Paso was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 300 years in prison following numerous counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the DOJ, Johnny George Gonzalez, 35, of Stratford, was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 300 years after law enforcement officers discovered more than 65 electronic devices, including laptop computers, desktop computers, computer hard drives, cell phones, thumb drives, and tablets with about one million images and videos consisting of child pornography and child erotica.

The DOJ states that law enforcement officers with the Ontario Provincial Police found that Gonzalez had shared links to digital storage folders containing thousands of images of child pornography and child erotica in a Dark Web forum. The case was referred to the FBI which executed a search warrant at his home in El Paso where the devices were found.

Gonzalez was charged with one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of production of child pornography. A news release from the DOJ said that Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the charges in May of 2022.

The DOJ continued to say that Gonzalez admitted to having traveled to Stratford to engage in a sexual act with one of the minor children in July 2021. Gonzalez was arrested in September 2021 and has been in custody since his arrest.

The case was investigated by the FBI El Paso Division with assistance from FBI Dallas-Amarillo Resident Agency and with contributions from the Ontario (Canada) Provincial Police. The investigation is ongoing as the FBI said it is attempting to identify additional child victims. Information related to this investigation can be reported to the El Paso FBI office at 915-832-5000.