Street mural unveiled in Houston honoring George Floyd

FILE – This undated file photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. (Christopher Harris via AP, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A street mural honoring George Floyd has been unveiled in Houston along two blocks of the street that passes in front of Jack Yates High School, where Floyd was a student.

Floyd’s death last year in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground under a white officer’s knee helped spark summer long protests against police brutality.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called the mural a public statement that Floyd’s death is not in vain.

The mural revealed Saturday is to spell out “Black Lives Matter” with Floyd’s high school jersey and the school’s mascot at either end.