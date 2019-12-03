Stripes raises more than $720,000 for MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital

IRVING, Texas — Stripes teamed up with its store members and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to raise over $720,000 during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, according to a press release.

Since 2014, Stripes stores have raised nearly $6 million for MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

This year’s funds will support new immune therapies for certain types of pediatric cancers, week-long camps that enable kids to be kids despite cancer and a Pediatric Education and Creative Arts Program, which features an accredited K-12 on-site school, the press release said.

“On behalf of our team members and generous customers, we are honored to present MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital with a check for $720,654 on Giving Tuesday. These funds were collected in our stores during our September in-store campaign, celebrating Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Brad Williams, Senior Vice President, 7-Eleven, Inc. (Stripes Stores).

Previously the funds have gone towards various research in pediatric cancers, sun safety prevention programs, physical activity and healthy food choices.