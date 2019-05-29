Stubb’s BBQ is going down in BBQ hall of fame

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the BBQ Hall of Fame in Kansas City announced they would be inducting Christopher B. Stubblefield, known as Stubb, as part of their 2019 class.



Stubb was a Texas native and the creator and founder of Stubb’s Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce and his restaurant “Stubbs” which was originally based in Lubbock, according to a press release.



Stubb learned how to cook by working in hotels and restaurants when his family moved to Lubbock to pick cotton in the 1930’s, according to his restaurant’s website.



As staff sergeant, Stubb used his time while serving in the Korean War to perfect his cooking skills by overseeing the preparation of daily meals for as many as 10,000 soldiers, according to the website.



Stubb opened his first restaurant when he returned to Lubbock in 1968, where he hosted musicians such as Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Robert Cray, George Thorogood, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Linda Ronstadt and the Fabulous Thunderbirds.



Stubb’s restaurant was also the starting point for musicians such as Joe Ely, Stevie Ray Vaughn, the website stated.



The American Royal Association which started in 1899 began inducting people into their BBQ Hall of Fame in 2012, according to their website.



Stubb will be a part of the 8th class of inductees to be nominated for the BBQ Hall of Fame.



Stubb’s restaurant in Lubbock is closed, but the Austin location keeps his BBQ legacy alive.