Superseding Indictment Contains New Charges Related to the Death of a Hospitalized Shooting Victim

This image provided by the FBI shows Patrick Crusius. A gunman opened fire in an El Paso, Texas, shopping area packed with people during the busy back-to-school season Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, killing over a dozen. The FBI identified the suspect as Crusius. (FBI via AP)

El PASO, Texas — On Thursday, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against Patrick Crusius with new hate crime and firearm charges stemming from the death of a hospitalized shooting victim, according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

On August 3, 2019, Crusius opened fire with an assault rifle in a Walmart Supercenter in El Paso, killing 23 people and injuring many more, according to the press release.

The press release said the federal grand jury returned an indictment against Crusius. On April 25, 2020, a victim who had been shot during the incident died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The press release says:

Today’s federal grand jury superseding indictment includes 23 counts of hate crimes resulting in death (counts 1-23), 23 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence (counts 24-46), 22 counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill (counts 47-68), and 22 counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence (counts 69-90).

The superseding indictment alleges that in June 2019, Crusius used the internet to purchase a GP WASR-10 semi-automatic rifle and 1,000 rounds of hollow point ammunition. On August 3, 2019, after substantial planning and premeditation, Crusius took the assault rifle and ammunition and drove from his residence in Allen, TX, to the Walmart Supercenter store located on Gateway West Blvd. where he conducted his attack. The superseding indictment further alleges that just prior to the mass shooting, Crusius uploaded to the internet a document he had drafted entitled “The Inconvenient Truth.” The document opened by stating, “This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion.” Among other things, the superseding indictment charges Crusius with willfully causing bodily injury to the victims because of the actual and perceived national origin of any person.

The press release states the charges in the superseding indictment carry a maximum penalty of death or life imprisonment. The Attorney General will decide whether to seek the death penalty at a later time.

The case (WTDX case # EP20cr389) has been assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama. There is no trial date at this time. This case is scheduled for a docket call at 2:00pm on October 7, 2020.

The FBI, with the support of the El Paso Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner, Allen Police Department and Dallas Police Department, conducted this investigation, the press release said.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ian Hanna and Greg McDonald of the Western District of Texas, and U.S. Department of Justice Trial Attorneys Tim Visser and Michael Warbel, according to the press release.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.