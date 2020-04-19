Support pours in for San Marcos police officer killed, others injured in shooting ‘ambush’

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Support from lawmakers and law enforcement agencies across Texas poured out Saturday night for a San Marcos police officer who was killed and two others who were injured in a shooting ambush.

The domestic incident started at about 6 p.m. at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments in San Marcos, and residents nearby were told to shelter in place.

As news of one San Marcos police officers death and two others were injured came from the department, law enforcement agencies and lawmakers from across Central Texas shared their support.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that one officer was killed and two wounded in the line of duty while responding to an assault/domestic disturbance tonight,” wrote the City of San Marcos in a tweet.

“Heartbroken over the murder of a San Marcos Police Officer earlier this evening,” wrote Austin Police Chief Brian Manley on Twitter.

“Our hearts are heavy as we pray for our brothers and sisters at the San Marcos Police Department as well as their families,” tweeted the Travis County Sheriff’s office.

“Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Heartbroken over the tragic news; murder of a San Marcos Police Officer & other ofcs injured. Praying for @ChiefCStapp & blue family. pic.twitter.com/Mo594Ky3Kg — Pf Chief Robledo (@PfChiefRobledo) April 19, 2020

@AISDPolice ready to assist you as your department navigates through this tragedy. Please let us know how we can help or reach me directly via DM — Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez (@chiefagonzalez) April 19, 2020

Our thoughts are with the men and women of the San Marcos Police Department, and the families of the three officers shot tonight; one fatally. Please send prayers their way… we will be sending ours. pic.twitter.com/bhUwWW8yok — Austin ISD Police (@AISDPolice) April 19, 2020

Sending love and support to our fellow officers at San Marcos PD. pic.twitter.com/BjElOKh6ci — Texas State UPD (@TxStateUPD) April 19, 2020