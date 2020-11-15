Survey finds Texas has about 9,100 new coronavirus cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A university survey has found that Texas logged more than 9,100 new cases in one day of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the new cases logged Sunday boosted to more than 1.05 million the number of Texas cases since the pandemic struck in March.

The university study finds 133 new deaths raised the pandemic death toll for Texas to almost 20,000.

The survey also found 67,168 new cases and 772 new deaths in Texas over the past week.

