Austin, Tx (FOX44) – The 100 Club of Central Texas has activated the Survivor Fund in response to the death of the Cameron Police Department officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty overnight.

The Cameron Police Department, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety were serving a warrant following a 9-1-1 call of a victim shot in the neck when the incident occurred.

“The family is facing immense grief and The 100 Club is acutely aware of the financial burden placed on them during this time,” the organization stated in their announcement of assistance. “Our mission is to help ease this burden so they can focus on honoring the life of their loved one. Donations to the Survivor Fund will be used to support the families of first responders killed in the line of duty serving our communities.”

Donations can be made here. You can also mail donations to The Club’s office at 3200 Steck Avenue, Suite 240, Austin, Texas 78757. You can call the office at 512-345-3200 or text 100clubcentex to 44321.

The 100 Club of Central Texas serves all first responders across seven Central Texas counties – Bastrop, Bell, Caldwell, Hays, Milam, Travis and Williamson. This is the second time The Club’s services have been called on following a line of duty death this year.

They previously responded to the line of duty death of Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher in late 2022.