LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K.

“Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries.

Officers found someone identified as a suspect still on scene.

“It was determined an approximately 40-year-old male had hidden in the attic of the original apartment where the stabbing took place,” police said. “After the suspect attempted to exit the roof of the apartment building, he later surrendered without further incident to law-enforcement.”

He suffered serious injuries from stab wounds to the face and neck. The suspect, who was not listed by name, was also flown to a Lubbock hospital for medical attention, police said.

On September 15, 2022, the Hereford Police Department was notified of a possible stabbing victim in the 700 block of South Avenue K. On arrival, officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg. The victim received medical attention from Hereford EMS and was later flown to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo Texas with serious injuries.

While on scene, Investigation indicated the suspect was still on scene. It was determined an approximately 40-year-old male had hidden in the attic of the original apartment where the stabbing took place.

Officers from the Hereford Police Department, along with the Deaf Smith county Sheriff’s department and Texas game warden began searching the apartment and area and calling out to the suspect to come down from the attic. After the suspect attempted to exit the roof of the apartment building, he later surrendered without further incident to law-enforcement.

The suspect was treated for serious injuries to the face and neck area result of stab wounds. Due to the severity of the injuries the suspect sustained, he was also flown to Lubbock TX for medical attention. This incident remains under investigation.

Chief Brent Harrison