Suspect arrested after standoff in Hockley Co.

This is a news release from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office:

Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of the 800 block of FM 2130 in Hockley.

County related to a request by a homeowner of a welfare check on an individual working at the residence whom he had not heard from in several days.

Deputies met with the homeowner at the location and contacted Randy Juarez, who was known to have an active felony warrant.



Mr. Juarez entered a bathroom in the residence and indicated he had a weapon.

Given the situation, deputies secured the area and Sheriff Ray Scifres requested assistance form the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Police Department.

Personnel from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Levelland Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

After several hours, negotiators with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office successfully had Mr. Juarez exit the room and he surrendered to deputies.

Mr. Juarez was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Hockley County Detention Center on a warrant for Injury to a Child – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision.



Sheriff Scifres commented, “The professionalism and experience shown by all personnel on scene led to a peaceful end to what could have been a volatile situation. We are grateful for the assistance of the Levelland Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and particularly the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. We all truly benefitted from such teamwork.”



It was determined the weapon located in the room with Mr. Juarez was a pellet gun. Mr. Juarez is being held on the felony warrant, and additional charges are being investigated at this time related to the incident.