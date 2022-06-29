CLOVIS, N.M. — Police on Tuesday said a suspect was arrested after two Clovis banks were robbed within two weeks.

James Robinson, 50, was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He was also charged with with resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer, according to the Clovis Police Department.

CPD said Robinson was arrested after officers spotted him going into Allsup’s at 1500 Mitchell Street. Robinson tried to run from officers, but police said he “was quickly apprehended.”

Police said clothing that matched the suspect description was found in Robinson’s vehicle.

CPD thanked businesses near the banks for providing security video and said the investigation was ongoing.