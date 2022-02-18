WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department Friday announced they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Floyd Kirt.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said police arrested Tajmon Robinson, 21, and he is being charged with capital murder by terror threat or other felony.

Robinson’s bond has been set at $1 million.

Sgt. Eipper said police will hold a media briefing on the arrest at 11:15 a.m. Friday, February 18.

The shooting happened between the hours of 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday, February 12, at the Stripes gas station located at the corner of Taft and Southwest Parkway.

Officers responded to the scene at 4:56 a.m. after witnesses called and told police the clerk had been “murdered”. When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old clerk Floyd Kirt, who had been shot.

