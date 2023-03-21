AMARILLO, Texas — According to the Amarillo Police Department an armed suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in west Amarillo, according to a press release.

According to a news report by KAMR, officials with APD were called at 9:11 a.m. regarding a man reportedly armed with a rifle, in the 2000 block of Paramount Boulevard. A caller told police the man “made threats to harm an innocent person.”

APD then contacted the man, who “refused commands” to drop the rifle and “began to raise it at officers.” According to officials, shots were then fired and the man was shot and died at the scene.

No officers were hurt and officials did not believe that anyone else was in danger in the wake of the shooting.

The incident was still under investigation.