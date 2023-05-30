Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 30, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon the arrest of a man connected to “multiple” murders.

Raul Meza Jr. was identified last week as a person of interest in the death of Jesse Fraga, 80, after Farga was found dead in his Pflugerville home.

A Pflugerville Police Department release says Meza Jr. is accused of fatally stabbing Farga in his home.

According to court records, Meza Jr. has two first-degree felony charges and one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. APD was listed as the arresting agency.

Meza Jr. was apprehended in north Austin on Monday after PfPD filed an arrest warrant charging him with capital murder, according to the PfPD release.

Days after Meza Jr. was named as the person of interest in Farga’s death, the Pflugerville Police Department confirmed that Meza Jr. had a “prior conviction for a murder in Travis County in 1982.”

He has also been convicted of crimes dating back to the 1970s, including the rape and murder of 8-year-old Kendra Page of Austin in 1982, per the Associated Press.

Meza Jr. has gone through multiple cycles of being imprisoned then released on parole, then imprisoned again.

APD plans on holding a press conference to provide details on Meza Jr.'s arrest at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.