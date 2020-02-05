1  of  29
Closings or Delays
Agape Temple COGIC Aldersgate Church Alexander Chapel Church Broadway Church of Christ, Lubbock Church on the Rock First Baptist Church in Idalou First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Cumberland Presbyterian Church First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Greenlawn Church of Christ Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lubbock County Courthouse Monterey Church of Christ New Dimensions Tabernacle New Hope Baptist Church Oakwood United Methodist Church Quaker Avenue Church of Christ Rock Solid Athletics Saithe Christian Family Church Second Baptist Church Second Baptist Church, Levelland South Plains Church South Plains Church of Christ Sunset Church of Christ The Message Church Trinity Church Victory Life Church Wellman-Union ISD West Texas Church

Suspect in sisters’ deaths also charged in New Year’s Eve killing

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A law enforcement officer patrols the Pride Rock residence hall at Texas A&M-Commerce after a deadly shooting in Commerce, Texas, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. At least a few women were killed and a child was wounded in the shooting Monday morning at the university dormitory in Texas, officials said. (Don Wallace/The Herald-Banner via AP)

COMMERCE, Texas (AP)– Authorities say a 21-year-old man arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting this week of two sisters at a university dormitory in Texas has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man on New Year’s Eve.

Jacques Dshawn Smith was arrested Tuesday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Abbaney Matts, who authorities believe was his ex-girlfriend, and her sister, 19-year-old Deja Matts, on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Police in Denton said Wednesday that Smith was one of three men charged with capital murder in the Dec. 31 shooting of Steven Daniels.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar