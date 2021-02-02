Suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Snyder

A close-up photo of police lights at night. (Photo from the Nexstar Media Wire)

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A suspect was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Snyder Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Rip Griffin Travel Center on U.S. Highway 80, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS confirms an officer-involved shooting did take place and one suspect was deceased. However, no further information was released.

Witnesses told KTAB and KRBC they heard two gunshots followed by multiple additional gunshots, then saw officers pull a person out of a truck and administer CPR.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional details are confirmed.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)