SAN ANTONIO — Three San Antonio officers shot and killed a 27-year-old man who police said pulled a gun on them Monday afternoon, leaving a family wanting answers and a community on edge.

Police Chief William McManus said the officers were on routine patrol near North Hamilton and West Laurel, near Woodlawn Lake Park, when they came across the man, who family members identified as Kevin Johnson, KSAT-TV reported.

McManus said officers tried to stop him, but he ran and at some point pulled a gun from his waistband.

McManus said the man was wanted on two felony warrants, including assault of a police officer and felony possession of a firearm.

A woman named Jasmine Johnson, who described herself as Johnson’s sister, said he was shot in the back nine times, KSAT-TV reported. The Police Chief said he could not confirm those details.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting led to a tense and chaotic scene between police and people gathered in the aftermath.

Witnesses said at one point, police tossed pepper spray at the crowd. One of the SAPD vehicles also had its tires slashed, the Associated Press reported.

Johnson’s family told KSAT they just wanted answers about what led up to the shooting of their loved one.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)