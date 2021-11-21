Suspected DWI driver had 4 kids in truck during chase

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver led deputies in Houston on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning with four children inside his truck.



Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. K.R. Benoit says the 13-mile chase began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a deputy spotted a white truck driving erratically.



The driver of the truck ignored a request by the deputy to pull over and led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of up 100 mph.



The chase ended after the driver stopped his truck in a parking lot and got out of his vehicle while holding an infant.



Deputies found three other children in the truck, with the oldest being 8 years old.

No injuries were reported.



The driver is facing several possible charges.