HOUSTON (AP) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a man charged with killing his wife has died after being found unresponsive in the county jail in Houston.

The sheriff’s office said 39-year-old Benjamin Pierce of Katy was found in a one-person cell just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Pierce was in custody on a murder charge in the Friday death of his wife, 41-year-old Leslie Pierce.