Suspects in attempted Museum heist escape on a boat in Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON (CW39) This museum heist sounds like a scene straight out of a movie. The Houston Police Department is searching for two robbery suspects that tried to steal artifacts out of the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston on Tuesday night. Security spotted two people inside the museum, but they took off running, jumped into a boat on Buffalo Bayou and sped off. The suspects were spotted in the boat on the Bayou at Shepherd, according to authorities.

Central officers K9 and FOX are searching for burglary suspects near Memorial Park. Suspects broke into a museum and then fled on a boat in Buffalo Bayou. 202 pic.twitter.com/OW4U92ZIsi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2021

HPD called out the Dive team and when they arrived they searched the area and spotted the boat and the suspects. But the suspects quickly jumped into the sewer system, from the bayou underneath Tillman Fertitta’s home, according to HPD investigators. Officers and K9 followed the suspects into the sewer system looking for the male and female suspects. Investigators say they went nearly 3 miles inside the sewers searching for them, losing all contact with outside personnel, because there was no radio or cell phone service. The officers were finally located by HPD and brought up from a manhole.

The male and female suspects are still at large, according to investigators. The boat was recovered, and is being processed for evidence.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.