ROSCOE, Texas — A motorcycle accident killed a Sweetwater woman early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just 1.7 miles east of Roscoe, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At 2:40 a.m., Levi Shane Biggs, 38, and Alexis Faith Biggs, 24, were riding east on I-20 in Nolan County, with a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer passing them on the right lane.

However, the truck tractor pulled into the right lane too soon after passing, causing Levi to attempt to steer onto the shoulder to avoid being hit. In the process, Alexis fell off the motorcycle.

The report said Alexis was pronounced dead on scene and Levi sustained “non-incapacitating injuries.” Neither of them were wearing helmets.

Authorities did not find the driver of the passing truck and semi-trailer.