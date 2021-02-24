SXSW Online: George W. Bush, Pete Buttigieg, Don Lemon join roster of keynotes and speakers

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Even though South By Southwest 2021 will look vastly different than previous years, the festival is hoping to draw crowds online with its just announced roster of keynote and featured speakers.

Among the newest reveals are former President George W. Bush, who will appear in a featured session ahead of the release of his newest book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.”

Meanwhile, former 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will deliver a keynote just months after being confirmed as the 19th U.S. Secretary of Transportation, and the first openly gay Cabinet secretary to earn Senate confirmation.

Other keynotes and featured speakers include CNN anchor Don Lemon (author of forthcoming “This is the Fire”), filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“Selma,” “A Wrinkle in Time”), legendary musician Mick Fleetwood, comedian Kenan Thompson, and CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

The events will be held virtually from March 16 to March 20. SXSW Online passes are currently open for registration for $249 each.

(Information from KXAN.com)