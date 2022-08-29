LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Lockhart Independent School District said parents and students will notice more security patrols around district campuses Monday after a threat was found at Lockhart High School.

Lockhart ISD said Monday morning the threat was written on the wall in a girls’ bathroom on the campus. It also circulated on social media.

It did not say what was in the threat or when the district was made aware of the threat.

The district said both Lockhart Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office would increase their presence around district campuses Monday.

The Lockhart Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the threat. Police said he could potentially face terroristic threat charges, which would be a felony.

“The Lockhart Police Department takes these threats very seriously,” said Lockhart Police Chief Ernest Pedraza. “The safety and security of our students are paramount, not only to us, but the rest of our community. We spared no time, nor manpower, to ensure classes at Lockhart ISD continued without incident.”

“If you are looking to threaten any of our schools, be prepared to face the consequences.” Pedraza added.

Lockhart ISD encouraged students, staff, parents and members of the community to report any security concerns to their school, the district or the Alert LISD section of the district’s website.