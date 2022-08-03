CLOVIS, N.M.— A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven. according to Clovis Police Department.

Police said Zyon Williamson, 19, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release from Clovis PD, Williamson was identified as the suspected shooter. Williamson went to the police station and gave “a detailed account of the incident leading to the shooting and death of Kervin.”

Williamson was charged with the abuse of a child resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

Read the full press release from Clovis Police Department below:



Photo of Zyon Williams provided by the Clovis Police Department

Clovis, NM –August 3, 2022 – On Wednesday, August 3rd, at 12:38 A.M., Officers of the Clovis Police Department responded to 1000 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Clovis, New Mexico, in reference to a report of a male being shot in the head.

On arrival, officers located a female inside an entryway to one of the apartment buildings on the floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Clovis Fire Department Emergency Medical Services were on the scene just as officers began to check on the 17-year-old female and she was quickly transported to Plains Regional Medical Center.

The female succumbed to her injuries shortly after her arrival at the hospital.As a result of the investigative efforts by the 9th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit, and Clovis Police Patrol Division an arrest has been made for this homicide.Zyon Williams (age 19) has been arrested based on a warrant charging him with the death of 17-year-old Shammeal Kirven.

Based on information learned through multiple witness interviews, Zyon Williams was identified as the suspected shooter.At about 1430 hours, Zyon arrived at the Clovis Police Department, where he gave a detailed account of the incident leading to the shooting and death of Kervin. Zyon was arrested on a warrant for the Charges of, abuse of a child resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

This is an active investigation and the public is encouraged to remain out of the area at this time. If you know any information about this incident you are requested to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. You can also report information anonymously by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers line at (575) 763-7000 or by using the Tip411 application.

End of release.